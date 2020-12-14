Bradenton Herald Logo
Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off .03 cents at $5.9860 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .04 cents 4.2240 a bushel; Mar. oats rose .058 cents at $3.3920 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained .064 cents at 11.63 a bushel.

Beef and and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Mar. live cattle gained .0426 cents at $1.1308 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .0066 cent $1.3922 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .0026 cent at .6508 a pound.

