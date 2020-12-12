Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Service dog stolen along with truck in South Florida

By Associated Press The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

South Florida authorities were searching Saturday for a 110-pound service dog that was inside a truck when it was stolen outside a gas station.

Luisa Escudero's truck was stolen outside a gas station in Fort Lauderdale Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Inside the truck was Odin, a 9-year-old brown and black bull mastiff, who works with Escudero at a center for children with cerebral palsy.

Reached Saturday morning by the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Escudero described Odin as “a very sweet dog.” Escudero said whoever stole the truck can keep it. She just wants Odin back.

“I understand that person may have done this out of some sort of need; that he needed to steal a truck, and I forgive him. It’s okay,” Escudero said through tears. “But please return my dog. That’s all I ask.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Business

Bremerton man charged in racist attack on Black man

December 12, 2020 7:32 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service