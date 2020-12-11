Kentucky plant expanding, adding 40 jobs in Maysville

A Kentucky manufacturing plant is adding 40 jobs with a nearly $20 million expansion, officials said.

EnviroFlight LLC opened its facility two years ago in Maysville, where it plans to expand the current 112,500-square-foot plant by more than 173,000 square feet, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said. The company expects the project to begin in January and be completed by September.

EnviroFlight produces black soldier fly larvae for animal and plant nutrition. The company was founded in 2009 and is a subsidiary of Darling Ingredients Inc., an international producer of organic ingredients used in sustainable protein and fat products, as well as renewable clean energy.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority has preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $800,000 in tax incentives.