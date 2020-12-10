Adobe: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $4.64. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.65 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.26 billion, or $10.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.87 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Adobe expects its per-share earnings to be $2.78. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.75 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.36 billion.

Adobe expects full-year earnings to be $11.20 per share, with revenue expected to be $15.15 billion.

Adobe shares have increased 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 58% in the last 12 months.