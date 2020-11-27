Shoppers turn out for Bradenton area Black Friday deals, but they’re taking precautions

One enterprising homeowner along Lockwood Ridge Road put out a sign Friday that asked motorists to stop and check out their “Black Friday yard sale.”

But the real action was in retail stores where business was steady, even if not as frenetic as in a year when there is no COVID-19 pandemic.

“Normally, we would open at 6 a.m., but this year we opened at 7 a.m.,” said Chris Stoltz, owner of Learning Express Toys at 8451 Cooper Creek Blvd. in University Park.

Customers responded to Black Friday deals at the Learning Express and came shopping for hot items this year, like Squishmallows, which look something like a huge marshmallow with lovable features, the Thames & Kosmas Mega Cyborg Hand and Icee Slushee Machines.

Some of the items that Learning Express has on its shelves are hard to find this year, Stoltz said. For instance, the Icee machine. The manufacturer had to shut down for several months because of the pandemic, he said.

Across University Parkway from Learning Express, Gilbert Smith, a circuit court judge in Manatee County, was shopping at the Mall at University Town Center with his daughter, Shannon Couch. It’s a Black Friday tradition to shop with Shannon for his wife and other family members at local stores, Smith said.

The Mall at University Town Center had 136 stores open on Black Friday and customers were taking advantage of deals. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“We shop for everybody, but Shannon is here for her mother,” Smith said. “All the stores have sanitation stations, everyone has masks on, and they have social distancing.”

The Apple store, which reopened in October, and several other stores at the Mall at UTC were taking temperatures and requiring appointments, mall general manager Jose Ayala said.

“We are very excited to have 136 stores open, including the newest addition, Urban Outfitters,” Ayala said.

Chris Stoltz holds a Squishmallow and Mega Cyborg Hand, both of which are popular with shoppers at Learning Express Toys, 8451 Cooper Creek Blvd. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The mall, which reopened in May after being shut down for 47 days because of a statewide retail shutdown, has come a long way. Initially, only about one-third of the stores reopened.

For Black Friday, the mall opened at 8 a.m. with closing planned for 9 p.m. On Saturday, regular 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. hours resume. Ayala said.

Bradenton-based Bealls was seeing steady business at its stores as well.

Maggie Richards, from left, Abigail Richards, Terry Richards and Renee Stapleton shop for shoes on Black Friday at Bealls, 6355 Manatee Ave. W. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“While Black Friday shopping is certainly different, like everything else in 2020, our focus is really all about gift giving. We are seeing a lot of interest from our guests at both our Bealls and Bealls Outlet stores in the categories of toys, beauty and home products,” Karen Filips, Bealls communications director, said in an email.

Patti McClure was looking through a table of clothing at the Bealls store at 6355 Manatee Ave. W.

“I am Christmas shopping for my family and friends. This is my tradition to come to Bealls. I am shopping with a friend who is visiting from Michigan,” McClure said.

Maggie Richards of Bradenton was shopping in the Bealls shoe department with her sister, Renee Stapelton, mother-in-law Terry Richards, and daughter Abigail.

They were also looking for towels,and “enjoying our time together,” Maggie Richards said, adding that the family often shops at Bealls.

In addition to toys for children of all ages, Filips said Bealls’ beauty and appliance areas have been seeing brisk business.

“Fragrances are an especially popular item this year. With the pandemic, we have seen more of our home product moving as people seem to be eating out less. Kitchen appliances are big. People are making their home space more comfortable as more time is spent at home,” Filips said.