Georgia’s state-owned Jekyll Island getting new hotel

A hotel is rising on a long-vacant beachfront on Georgia's state-owned Jekyll Island.

The Brunswick News reports a 209-room hotel is scheduled to open in spring or summer of next year.

It will carry a double branding, with 120 Courtyard by Marriott rooms and 89 Residence Inn by Marriott rooms.

The hotel is being developed by LNW hospitality under a lease with the Jekyll Island Authority. It will sit on nearly 6 acres (2.4 hectares) of oceanfront land, with amenities including a pool, splash pad, fire pits, restaurant, bar, fitness center and meeting space.

The property has been a vacant for more than 15 years and is the former location of four hotels dating back to 1961.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hotel rooms will likely cost around $180 a night, said Dave Curtis, managing director of LNW Hospitality. That's cheaper than at the Jekyll Island Club or the Westin but higher than several other island hotels.