Report cites need for economic diversity in Lawrence

A new report commissioned by the city of Lawrence cites a need for the community to diversify its economy or risk becoming too expensive for many people.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the city in June hired Ernst & Young to create an economic development strategic plan. The first phase of the process included a report with a community survey.

The executive summary of the report says Lawrence's economy is not working for everyone and that there are reasons to be concerned about the city’s economic sustainability.

Despite the growing population, the report says Lawrence is becoming more expensive, leaving many residents behind. It says the Lawrence economy is also highly concentrated in a few areas — education, entertainment and retail.

Mayor Jennifer Ananda business diversity “is clearly a hurdle and a barrier to thriving economically for all our residents."