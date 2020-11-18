Eyman trial over campaign funds paused because of illness

A Thurston County Superior Court judge has paused a civil trial involving anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman after a state attorney informed the court that a family member of a member of its legal team had become ill.

Judge James Dixon on Wednesday recessed the trial until Monday, The Herald reported. The restart could be later than Monday if lawyers and witnesses are not available.

Wednesday was supposed to be the third day of testimony in a state lawsuit that accuses Eyman of secretly moving campaign funds between initiatives, getting a $308,000 kickback from a signature-gathering firm and failing to report as political contributions hundreds of thousands of dollars from friends and supporters.

Before the start Wednesday Assistant Attorney General Eric Newman emailed the court that one of the trial team’s staff had a family member at home exhibiting symptoms of a cold, including a fever and that staff member had been in court Monday and Tuesday.

Dixon said he consulted with the court’s presiding judge and administrator and “the three of us all came to the same conclusions individually and collectively” to pause the trial and wait for additional information.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In a statement, the Attorney General’s Office said the staff member “is not exhibiting any symptoms, nor are any other members of the trial team. In an abundance of caution, we informed the court before the trial resumed today, and the court opted to postpone pending COVID-19 testing. If the test result comes back negative, we hope to resume Monday morning.”