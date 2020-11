Washington again reports record number of virus cases

The Washington state Department of Health has reported 2,589 additional COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, setting another new record.

The previous record was set Sunday with 2,519 cases, The Seattle Times reported. The state has set multiple new records in the past week.

The update brings the state’s totals to over 134,000 cases and 2,571 deaths. That means 1.9% of people diagnosed in Washington have died. State health officials also reported that 9,573 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus with 55 new hospitalizations since Monday.

Health officials also said Tuesday that a deadly outbreak of the coronavirus among residents and staff at Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood has grown to 99 cases.

The 99 cases — split about evenly between residents of the long-term care facility and staff — is an increase from 94 reported over the weekend. Seven people have been hospitalized, including five who have died, Dr. Chris Spitters, Snohomish County’s health officer, said in a Tuesday briefing.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The cause, according to Spitters, is widespread coronavirus activity in Snohomish County, where infections are rising and putting increasing stress on emergency medical services and hospitals.

“It’s very difficult, we’re seeing this with many long-term care facilities, that even with good infection-control precautions, it’s hard to interrupt the spread of this virus in close congregate settings like long-term care facilities,” Spitters said.