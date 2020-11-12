Bradenton Herald Logo
Grains lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

\CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost .14 cent at $5.9320 a bushel; Dec. corn was down .118 cent at $4.1220 a bushel; Dec. oats was off .03 cent at $3.03 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined .146 cent at 11.35 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .0002 cent at $1.1220 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .002 cent $1.4020 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .0175 cent at .6635 a pound.

