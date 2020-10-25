Strong year for North Carolina pecans

After several years of uncooperative weather, North Carolina pecan farmers say 2020 will bring a bumper crop.

The Charlotte Observer reports that key reasons are plentiful rain and sunshine this year as well as the lack of any major storms.

The state's prime pecan seasons starts early next month and runs through the end of the year. North Carolina is a top pecan-producing state and grows about 4 million to 5 million pounds a year, according to agricultural officials.