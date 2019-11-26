DNA identifies Northern California victim after 18 years

In this undated photo released by the Sacramento Police Department is Perrean Gray. Police in Northern California say they've used new DNA technology to identify a victim found burning in a garbage bin 18 years ago. Sacramento police said Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, that firefighters found a woman's body when they put out the blaze early on June 29, 2001. Investigators recently tracked DNA through a private genealogy laboratory to identify the woman as Perrean Gray, who had been reported as a missing person in San Francisco. (Sacramento Police Department via AP)

Police in Northern California say they’ve used new DNA technology to identify a victim found burning in a garbage bin 18 years ago.

Sacramento police said Tuesday that firefighters found a woman’s body when they put out the blaze early on June 29, 2001.

Investigators recently tracked DNA through a private genealogy laboratory to identify the woman as Perrean Gray, who had been reported as a missing person in San Francisco.

She was 20 years old when she was found.

Homicide detectives say they believe her death was related to her disappearance, without providing further details.

They’re now seeking the public’s help with information regarding her disappearance and death.