DC gov’t sues e-cigarette maker Juul over teen use

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo a woman buys refills for her Juul at a smoke shop in New York. California is suing the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker, alleging Juul Labs deliberately targeted teenagers with its early marketing campaigns. The lawsuit filed Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, by California’s attorney general is the latest legal action against Juul. The company faces multiple state and federal investigations into whether its early marketing efforts helped spark the current vaping craze among underage users. AP Photo

The District of Columbia is joining several states in suing e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, saying the company’s online ads and promotions illegally targeted minors.

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine announced the lawsuit Tuesday, alleging that Juul’s viral marketing contributed to the surge in underage vaping by teens in the district and across the U.S.

The move follows similar lawsuits filed by California, New York and North Carolina. Several other states are also investigating Juul, which dominates the U.S. vaping market.

Under intense pressure, Juul has suspended its U.S. advertising and halted sales of all but two of its flavors. Additionally, the company closed its social media accounts and tightened age verification for online sales.

Representatives for Juul did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.