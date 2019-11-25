Uber loses license to operate in London over safety issues

Read Next

When gifting to qualified charities, most people know the tax rules: generally, taxpayers can deduct the value of their gift when donated. But what about when you make gifts to friends or family? Most of us also know such gifts are not tax deductible, but there are times when such gifts are tax-reportable and (less often), such gifts can actually be taxable to the person making the gift, not the recipient.

In 2019, any individual may make a gift of up to $15,000 a year to any other individual without having to report it to the IRS. For amounts gifted above that level in any given year, the person making the gift must file a Form 709 Gift Tax Return to report it to the IRS. Why? It’s to keep track of each taxpayer’s lifetime gifting. There’s a lifetime giving limit, and if you exceed that limit (unlikely for most of us) gifts made to others are actually taxable.