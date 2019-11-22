Delaware health department warns of tuberculosis exposure

Health officials have announced that about 200 people may have been exposed to tuberculosis at a Delaware hospital.

The Delaware News Journal reports the state’s Public Health Division confirmed Thursday that the bacteria is suspected to have spread between February and August at a Bayhealth hospital in Dover.

Health division spokeswoman Jennifer Brestel said no current patients are at risk and added that there is minimal risk to the general public. She said the department is contacting people who might’ve been exposed and said that if people don’t receive a letter from the state, they’re not considered at risk.

Brestel didn’t detail how the bacteria may have spread.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial disease that attacks the lungs and can be spread by coughing and sneezing.