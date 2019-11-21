The Latest: Jet with flaming engine safely returns to LAX

The Latest on a plane that returned to Los Angeles because of an engine problem (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

A Philippine Airlines jet with flames spurting from one engine has returned safely to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff.

Ian Gregor of the Federal Aviation Administration says Flight 113, a Boeing 777 bound for Manila, reported a problem with the right engine after takeoff Thursday morning. It turned around and landed at about noon.

Passengers and people on the ground videotaped blasts of flame coming from the right engine.

Passenger Walter Baumann tells KABC-TV he heard a series of booms and saw “balls of fire.”

LAX spokesman Heath Montgomery says there was no flame showing from the plane when it landed but firefighters were on hand as a precaution.

The airline says all 342 passengers and 18 crewmembers are safe.

1:31 p.m.

An official says a Philippine Airlines jet returned to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff because of a mechanical problem.

Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery says Flight 113 departed at 11:15 a.m. Thursday for Manila and landed again around noon.

Montgomery says the pilot of the Boeing 777-300 reported a “mechanical issue.” He didn’t have additional details.

A call and email seeking information from the airline were not immediately returned.

Montgomery says the passengers will be put on another flight.