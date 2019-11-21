Sarpy County commissioners cutting salaries by $95 a year

Sarpy County commissioners are cutting the county pay for their posts by $95 a year.

The board voted Tuesday to lower commissioner salaries in 2021 and 2022 to $26,000 — down from the $26,095 the posts have paid since 2015.

State law requires the salaries for all county offices be set before Jan. 15 of the year in which elections are held to fill those offices. Three commissioner seats will up for election next November.

County board chairman Don Kelly says the county “compensation package, including benefits and wages, is more than fair.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Kelly’s seat will be up for election, and he’s not yet said publicly whether he intends to run.