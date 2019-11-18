Tepper says no decision yet on future of QB Cam Newton

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton laughs after the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, in Charlotte, N.C. Cam Newton is a former league MVP and the long-time face of the Panthers franchise. But it's hard not to wonder if his future in Carolina is coming to an end following his recent spate of injuries. AP Photo

Panthers owner David Tepper says the team won’t decide on the long-term future of Cam Newton with the organization until after they determine if the quarterback has fully recovered from a Lisfranc injury in his left foot.

Newton, 30, played only two games for the Panthers this season before being placed on injured reserve.

The 2015 league MVP is slated to cost $21.1 million under next year’s salary cap, but the team could save $19 million if they cut him or trade him.

Tepper knows that.

But he says it is impossible to evaluate Newton right now given the uncertainty of his recovery.

Tepper said he does not know if the quarterback will have surgery.

Ideally, Tepper said Newton makes a full recovery, remains with the Panthers and leads the organization to a Super Bowl title.