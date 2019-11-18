Business
Gas prices down a bit in Vermont, unchanged in Maine, NH
There’s been little change in northern New England’s gas prices over the last week.
The latest GasBuddy surveys show that the average price of gas in Vermont dropped 3 cents, to $2.59 a gallon. But prices were unchanged in New Hampshire at $2.45 a gallon, and in Maine, at $2.54 a gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58 Monday. That’s down 7.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
