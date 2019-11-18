Painting company didn’t use enough green, owing workers $107,000 after OT pay violations

An Orlando company that paints homes and businesses needs to give the people with the brushes $107,890 to make things right after committing overtime pay violations, the Department of Labor announced.

Memos Painting & Drywall will pay the $107,890 to 101 workers, or an average of $1,068.21 per worker.

Wage and Hour Division investigators found a straightforward problem with straight-time pay at Memos president Guillermo Rojas’ company. No matter now many hours employees worked, Rojas paid them at straight-time rates. Memos also committed a companion record-keeping violation, failing to keep accurate payroll records.

Employers can deal with overtime or minimum wage violations without litigation by self-reporting through the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program.

