New Mexico town plans major airport expansion

Los Alamos County has big plans for its airport.

The northern New Mexico community is seeking to revitalize the airport through an estimated $9.7 million expansion plan.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports the Federal Aviation Administration would fund most of it, with the county and state pitching in.

Airport Manager Cameron Humphries presented a proposal to local transportation officials Thursday. He says when considering the airport’s annual economic impact, the return on investment will be quick.

Los Alamos is home to one of the nation’s premier government laboratories.

A driving factor for the expansion is a series of safety improvements needed to satisfy FAA concerns. Those include a realignment of the lone taxiway, the proximity of commercial hangers to the airport entrance and multiple, direct access pathways to the runway.