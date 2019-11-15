Penney: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo two women walk into the JCPenney store in Peabody, Mass. J.C. Penney Co. reports earnings Friday, Nov. 15. AP Photo

J.C. Penney Co. (JCP) on Friday reported a loss of $93 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.10. A year ago, they were trading at $1.22.