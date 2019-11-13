Have you bought soup from Walmart lately? There may be more in container than cauliflower

If you have purchased Marketside soup from Walmart recently, you may want to take notice.

Massachusetts-based Kettle Cuisine voluntarily recalled its 16-ounce Creamy Cauliflower Parmesan Soup under the brand Marketside because some containers may have fish and wheat allergens not declared on the label.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and/or fish should not consume the product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” the notice reads.

The recall, posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Wednesday, applies to containers with the UPC 8113130636 and have use-by dates ranging from Nov. 23, 2019, to Jan. 1, 2020.

The soup was distributed to Walmart stores in all 50 states, the recall says.

According to the recall, the problem was discovered after some of the soup containers “labeled as Marketside Brand Creamy Cauliflower Parmesan Soup were found to contain Clam Chowder.”

No reactions or illnesses have been reported.