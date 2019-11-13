US consumer prices up 0.4% in October; gasoline prices surge

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo prices are displayed on a gas pump in Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for October. AP Photo

Surging gasoline prices caused U.S. consumer prices to rise last month at the fastest pace since March.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that its consumer price index rose 0.4% in October after a flat reading in September. Gasoline prices, after drops in August and September, jumped 3.7% last month. Excluding volatile energy and food prices, so-called core consumer inflation rose just 0.2% in October.

Overall consumer prices rose 1.8% over the past year, just below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Core prices increased 2.3%.

Relatively tame inflation has allowed the Fed to cut short-term U.S. interest rates three times this year to support an American economy slowed by trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners.