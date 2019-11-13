Business
Arizona man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer
Yavapai County authorities say a 72-year-old Prescott Valley man is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
County sheriff’s officials say Joseph Collins was arrested Saturday. It was unclear Tuesday if he has a lawyer who could comment on the allegation.
An off-duty sheriff’s detention officer saw a vehicle with emergency light bars on its roof pulling behind other cars on the road and activating the lights.
The officer asked Collins if he was a law enforcement officer and he reportedly replied “maybe.”
Authorities say Collins claimed the light bars were safety devices.
Sheriff’s deputies say Collins’ car also had law enforcement stickers and a radio antenna similar those on to police vehicles.
They say Collins also was wearing a bright green reflector vest like those worn by police officers.
