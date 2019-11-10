This classic Alabama BBQ joint is sweet on the ‘Cake Lady’

Sharon Mayes walked into the kitchen at Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q in Bessemer, just hoping to get a job.

Thirty-one years later, Mayes and her house-made pies and cakes have become almost as much a part of the venerable Alabama barbecue joint's story as the chopped pork sandwiches and the thick, tangy sauce.

"We go back so far together," says Van Sykes, the restaurant's proprietor and the son of the late Bob and Maxine Sykes, who started the family business in 1957. "I would be a fool to say these desserts haven't blessed this business."

When Maxine Sykes hired her in 1988, Mayes started out assembling barbecue sandwiches, but she graduated to the all-important position of pie cook 10 years later. She has been entrusted with baking all the Bessemer restaurant's pies, cakes and cobblers ever since.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The daily dessert menu features chocolate, coconut, pecan and lemon icebox pies; caramel, chocolate, lemon and red velvet cakes; as well as a rotating selection of sweets that, depending on Mayes' fancy that day, might include strawberry shortcake, peach cobbler, banana pudding or key lime pie.

"Our customers will say, 'Are y'all going to have peach cobbler today?' I just go, 'If she's in the mood to make it, we'll have it,'" Sykes says. "Somebody who's that creative and talented like that, you just let 'em do what they do."

Mayes' signature dessert, though, is her single-layer red velvet sheet cake with cream cheese icing and chopped pecans.

It is by far the restaurant's top seller -- "four to one over anything else, even the famous lemon pie," Sykes says -- and on a typical weekday, customers will order about 160 slices of the cake, which is cut into 5-inch squares. On the weekends, they go through about 250 slices a day.

"They'll come through the drive-thru: 'Three pieces of red velvet,' 'Two pieces of red velvet,' 'one piece of red velvet,'" Sykes says. "They're going through the drive-thru getting cake all afternoon."

- 'I'm always working'

Mayes, who grew up in neighboring Brighton, got her work ethic from her father, Marvin Johnson, who worked at the U.S. Steel plant in Fairfield. He died when she was 12.

"I'm kind of like him because I'm always working," Mayes says. "He never took a day off from work. That kind of stuck with me."

She inherited some of her baking skills from her mother, Marilyn Johnson, whose specialties include German chocolate cake, sweet potato pie and 7-Up pound cake.

"My mom would bake, bake, bake," Mayes says. "She still loves to bake."

In her early days at Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q, Mayes worked under the watchful eye of a sweet but strict mentor named Dot Brown, who ran the kitchen from the early 1960s until she retired in the early 1990s.

Brown used to chain-smoke while she worked, leaving black burn marks all over the butcher-block table where she made her potato salad, coleslaw and lemon icebox pie.

"She would break eggs with one hand, run the mixer with the other and smoke a Kool cigarette all at one time," Van Sykes remembers. "She loved smoking Kool cigarettes."

She was also a taskmaster who wasn't shy about smacking the hands of any of the other employees if they didn't follow directions.

Mayes slaps her palms on a tabletop to mimic the sound of one of Brown's stinging reprimands.

"That's how hard she would hit your hand," Mayes says. "I went home and told my mama, 'They got this old lady that works there, and she hit my hand so hard.' My mama said, 'Well, she's just coming up the old-school way.'"

- 'I see it in you'

Brown's pies achieved a level of nationwide acclaim when cross-country food writers Jane and Michael Stern featured it in the first edition of their trusty travel guide "Roadfood," which was first published in 1978.

"Pies are excellent, sold by the slice, whole pie, or mini-pie," the Sterns wrote about their visit to Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q. "You can get chocolate, pecan and coconut, but the one that must be sampled is the meringue-topped lemon pie: sweet, creamy and Southern to its soul."

"Jane subsequently did an interview with the Boston Globe," Sykes says, "and told the reporter in the interview that she had found the best lemon pie in the United States, and it was at a barbecue place in Bessemer, Ala."

After Brown retired, though, Sykes had a hard time finding another baker who could duplicate the quality of her pies on a consistent basis.

"We were losing our dessert business," he recalls.

So, one day, he called Mayes into his office and told her he needed her to take over their baking operation.

Mayes didn't think she was up to the challenge.

"I was like, 'I'm not going to be able to do any pies,'" she remembers. "He said, 'You can. I see it in you.'

"He saw it in me, but I didn't," she adds. "But I learned."

"I knew she had the talent, but she had big shoes to follow," Sykes chimes in. "And I think the reason she thought maybe she couldn't do it was just trying to fill somebody's shoes that had done it for 34 years before her."

Mayes, though, quickly mastered her pie-making skills, and then she upped her game and started baking cakes.

The red velvet cake, which has been on the menu since about 2000, came from a recipe that was passed along by a relative of longtime employee Mildred Dowdley, Sykes says.

Mayes, though, has made it her own.

"Sharon adapted that recipe," Sykes says. "She made subtle changes along the way to get it where it is today."

Mayes will tell you it's not what she puts into her red velvet cake that makes it special but what she leaves out.

"The key to it, to me, is leave that cocoa out," she says. "Everybody puts cocoa in it, but I stopped putting cocoa in mine because (leaving it out) makes it a pretty, bright color."

- 'Simple and good'

Mayes, who grew up making cakes and brownies out of Duncan Hines and Betty Crocker boxes, doesn't believe her cakes have to look fancy to taste good.

"Simple and good," she says of her desserts. "You just put some love in it."

She uses canned peaches to make her peach cobbler and frozen strawberries for the glaze on her strawberry shortcake. She got the recipe for her chocolate cake off the side of a Hershey's cocoa container.

"She takes a canned peach and turns it into magic," Sykes says. "Everybody today is all about fresh, and the cooking that she knows didn't come from that. It came from working with canned foods.

"I could put a basket of fresh peaches out here and everybody would think we're cutting fresh peaches back there," Sykes says. "But at the end of the day, they just want something that tastes good."

- 'Skin in the game'

Thanksgiving week is the busiest time of the year for Mayes. She will make more than 400 half-sheet pans of her red velvet cake for customers to pick up and take home to serve for Thanksgiving Day dessert.

They'll sell so many cakes that Sykes sets up a special check-out area in the corner of the restaurant to process all the orders.

"It's like Honey Baked Ham on the day before Christmas," he says.

About four years ago, Sykes decided to reward Mayes by paying her a percentage of the dessert sales in addition to her regular hourly wages and benefits.

"I wanted her to be paid for that work and dedication," he says. "Now, she's got skin in the game, and the more we sell, the better she does.

"If somebody enlightens your life and your business and you have an opportunity to do something to help them, I just think you should," Sykes adds. "I've got a great product being made by a good friend, and we're both profiting from it."

Mayes, though, says her greatest reward is just knowing that folks love her food.

"When I'm around town and people tell me about my desserts and how they enjoyed them, it makes me feel good," she says.

"Wherever I'm at with this (Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q) shirt on, they see me and say, 'You're the Cake Lady.'"

Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q is at 1724 Ninth Ave. North in Bessemer, Ala. The phone number is 205-426-1400 and the website is bobsykes.com. Sharon Mayes' red velvet sheet cakes are available for pick-up at $39.95 when ordered 24 hours in advance.