Top Gov. Cooper aides answer questions over pipeline deal

Roy Cooper's top aides have answered questions at a legislative hearing scrutinizing a 2018 side deal between the Democratic governor's office and utilities building the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

WRAL-TV reports deputy chief of staff Julia White and adviser Ken Eudy appeared at the Friday hearing but did not provide new information.

Panel Republican leaders want to know more about a memorandum of understanding in which pipeline builders agreed to give $58 million for a special fund for environmental mitigation and other projects. Private investigators hired by the General Assembly have been collecting information.

Cooper and his office have said the side agreement wasn't a prerequisite for the companies obtaining a key state regulatory permit. Four state regulators have signed statements saying they knew nothing about the memorandum or its contents before it was announced.