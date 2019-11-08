Business

78 jobs cut at semiconductor plant in Essex Junction

The Associated Press

ESSEX, Vt.

Officials say 78 jobs have been cut at an Essex, Vermont, semiconductor business following its sale to a California tech company.

Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says the jobs cuts range from top executives to engineers to front-line employees.

A spokeswoman for Marvell in Santa Clara, California, told the Burlington Free Press that the company acquired Avera Semiconductor LLC on Wednesday. Avera is a subsidiary of chipmaker GlobalFoundaries, which bought the former IBM plant in Essex Junction four years ago.

Laurie Kelly, a spokeswoman for GlobalFoundries, says the Vermont plant still has 2,300 employees. She says about 800 moved to Avera, and ultimately Marvell.

