WVSU, state business center to host small business workshop

West Virginia State University is hosting a free workshop for people who want to start their own businesses.

The college says it's partnering with the West Virginia Small Business Development Center for the event on Wednesday, Nov. 20. It will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1506 Kanawha Blvd. West in Charleston.

Program director Tiffany Ellis-Williams says the workshop will provide information and resources for people who are thinking of or have recently started their own businesses.

Participants must register on the state's Small Business Development Center website to attend.