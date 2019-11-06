Wendy’s: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE - This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Pittsburgh. Wendy's reports financial results Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. AP Photo

Wendy's Co. (WEN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $46.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $437.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $435.3 million.

Wendy's shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.