Humana: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $689 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $5.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $5.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.58 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $16.24 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.15 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $17.75 per share.

Humana shares have increased nearly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 23%. The stock has fallen roughly 10% in the last 12 months.