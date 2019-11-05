Swedish court gives 3 years’ jail to soccer chairman

A Swedish court has sentenced the man regarded as the mastermind behind the rise of Swedish soccer team Ostersund to three years in prison for serious financial crimes.

The Angermanland Court said on Tuesday that Daniel Kindberg was guilty of funneling millions of kronor in taxpayer money into the club in a scheme that involved two other men and three companies, one being the Ostersund municipality's housing corporation for which Kindberg was chief executive.

When Kindberg was club chairman, Ostersund rose from the amateur ranks in 2011 to Sweden's top league in 2015, and won the Swedish Cup in 2017.

Ostersund qualified for the Europa League, where it advanced to the knockout stage before losing to Arsenal despite winning the second leg 2-1 at Emirates Stadium.