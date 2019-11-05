New name announced for indoor arena in Cincinnati

An arena in Cincinnati has a new name after U.S. Bank decided not to renew its naming rights agreement with the site.

Officials have announced that the new name of the former U.S. Bank Arena will be Heritage Bank Center.

The 17,000-seat indoor arena in downtown Cincinnati has been the host to musical acts including James Brown and Led Zeppelin as well as the home arena for the Cincinnati Cyclones hockey team. It has had several names since first opening in 1975 as Riverfront Coliseum.

Chris Caddell, chairman of Erlanger, Kentucky-based Heritage Bank, said Monday that the center plans to attract events with the power to draw people from the region and beyond.

Financial details of the 10-year naming rights agreement with arena owner Nederlander Entertainment weren't disclosed.