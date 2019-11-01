Exxon profit plummets with oil prices down

FILE - In this June 26, 2019, file photo a Mobil gas pump displays the various types of fuel and their prices at this Flowood, Miss., station. Exxon Mobil Corp. reports financial results Friday, Nov. 1. AP Photo

Exxon Mobil's profit tumbled with crude prices down about 15% from where they were last year, though a $300 million boost from a tax-related item helped.

Exxon Mobil Corp. on Friday reported net income of $3.17 billion, or 75 cents per share. Those per-share earnings were 68 cents if one-time benefits are removed, topping expectations by 4 cents. But it's about half of last year's $6.24 billion, or $1.46 per share.

Revenue was $65.05 billion.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. are flat before the opening bell.