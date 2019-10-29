Sales of Merck’s cancer treatment Keytruda soar in 3Q

FILE- This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Co. reports financial earns Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. AP Photo

Merck is reporting a very strong third quarter with sales of one of its key drugs soaring 62%.

The pharmaceutical company on Tuesday posted earnings of $1.9 billion, or 74 cents per share. Removing one-time costs, earnings were $1.51 per share, easily topping Wall Street projections of $1.25, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue jumped 15% to of $12.4 billion.

Sales of Merck's cancer immunotherapy drug Keytruda soared to $3.1 billion in the quarter.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.12 to $5.17 per share, with revenue in the range of $46.5 billion to $47 billion.