Business

Grains lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery fell .80 cent at $5.1520 a bushel; Dec. corn off .20 cent at $3.8540 bushel; Dec. oats lost 5.80 cents at $2.9720 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was down1.40 cents at 9.2520 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 1.58 cents at $1.1268 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .30 cent at $1.4538 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .94 cent at .6502 a pound.

  Comments  