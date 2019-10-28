Sacaton Unit mine near Casa Grande may reopen with new name

The old Sacaton Unit mine northwest of Casa Grande may reopen under a new name.

The head of Elim Mining says the company has purchased the open pit mine and is exploring the possibility of reopening it under the new name Cactus Mine.

John Antwi is president, CEO and director of Elim Mining and has worked in the industry for more than 30 years.

He told the Casa Grande Dispatch that the primary resource the company hopes to get from the mine is copper, but it will also be looking for smaller deposits of gold, silver and molybdenum.

Molybdenum is used to strengthen steel and other metals.

ASARCO operated the mine from April 1974 until it closed in March 1984.

It used to produce about 11,000 tons of ore daily.