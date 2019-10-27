S Korea proposes meeting on dormant tour project with North

South Korea says it has proposed a face-to-face meeting with North Korea over the fate of a now-shuttered joint tourist project at a scenic North Korean mountain.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week ordered the destruction of South Korean-built facilities at the North's Diamond Mountain resort, saying they look "shabby" and "unpleasant-looking."

North Korea later proposed an exchange of documents to work out details related to the facilities' possible destruction.

Seoul's Unification Ministry says South Korea on Monday sent a message proposing officials from the two Koreas meet to discuss issues on the tourism project.

The ministry says Seoul didn't propose a specific date and location for that meeting.

The development comes amid stalled U.S.-led diplomacy on North Korea's nuclear weapons program.