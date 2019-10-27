Northeast transportation safety officials meet in Burlington

Highway safety specialists from around the Northeast will be in Burlington next week for the Northeast Transportation Safety Conference with a goal of reducing fatalities and injuries on the region's roadways.

More than 150 people from around the region will attend the event Monday and Tuesday, in addition to the 30 Vermont Transportation Agency employees.

They include specialists in engineering, education, law enforcement and emergency medical services.

Organizers say workshops will cover automated enforcement and speed management; pedestrian, bike, and crosswalk safety; work zones; drowsy driving and distracted driving; cannabis trends; and more.

Joshua Schultz, the Agency of Transportation's operations and safety bureau director, says the chance for highway safety professionals to share information can be critical to reducing the number of motor vehicle crashes and deaths.