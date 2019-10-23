Anthem 3Q profit jumps 23%, helped by enrollment gains

FILE - In this May 14, 2019, file photo signage on the outside of the corporate headquarters building of health insurance company Anthem is shown in Indianapolis. Anthem Inc. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 23. AP Photo

Anthem's third-quarter profit jumped 23%, and the Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer raised its 2019 forecast after pulling in more people covered by Medicare Advantage and Medicaid.

Anthem now expects adjusted earnings to be greater than $19.40 per share for the year. That's a dime higher than the forecast it made in July.

Analysts expect, on average, $19.35 per share, according to FactSet.

Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc. covers about 41 million people, mostly through employer-sponsored health plans. But it also saw its enrollment in Medicare Advantage plans, which are privately run versions of the government's Medicare program, jump 21% to 1.2 million people in the quarter.

Its enrollment in state and federally run Medicaid programs rose 8% to 7.3 million.

Overall, Anthem's net income climbed to $1.18 billion from $960 million. Earnings adjusted for one-time items came to $4.87 per share.

Excluding investment gains, operating revenue climbed 15% to $26.44 billion.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. Analysts expected, on average, earnings of $4.84 per share on $25.41 billion in revenue.

Anthem shares edged up $1.75 to $262 in premarket trading Wednesday.

The stock has dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 6% in the last 12 months.