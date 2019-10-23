Residents in 1 Mississippi county owe over $2M in trash fees

A Mississippi county is looking at ways to hold residents accountable for more than $2 million owed in outstanding garbage collection fees.

The Natchez Democrat reports Adams County property owners collectively owe the sum to the local government, but the county is legally required to continue providing trash pickup service anyway.

Administrator Joe Murray says the garbage collection fee per household is $15 a month, and payment is required for renewing vehicle tags. But he says the debt problem has persisted for decades.

During a Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, attendees suggested adding the fee to existing taxes, but a motion didn't move forward.

Murray says a House bill that'll take effect in January could add relief by authorizing the county to collect debts against a person's income tax refund.