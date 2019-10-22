Prosecutors seek court change for Goldman Sachs’s 1MDB trial

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Najib is facing 42 charges of corruption, abuse of power and money laundering in five separate criminal cases linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of 1MDB. AP Photo

Malaysian prosecutors are seeking a court change for Goldman Sachs's criminal trial over its role in the alleged multibillion-dollar ransacking of state investment fund 1MDB.

Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, a lawyer for Goldman, said Tuesday prosecutors informed the court now hearing the case that they had applied to transfer it to the high court. He said the lower court scheduled an update on the transfer to be heard Dec. 16.

Malaysian and U.S. prosecutors allege bond sales organized by Goldman Sachs for 1MDB provided one of the means for associates of former Malaysian leader Najib Razak to steal billions from a fund that was ostensibly set up to accelerate Malaysia's economic development.

Najib's coalition was ousted in 2018 election and he is now on trial.