Fire engulfs furniture store that opened in Aberdeen in 1945

Authorities say fire has gutted a family-owned furniture store that has been a fixture on Main Street in Aberdeen since 1945.

No injuries were reported from the Saturday night blaze at the Malchow's Home Furnishings building, which had 17 apartments on the second floor, at least 14 of which were rented.

The American News reports that the fire was reported just after 6 p.m. and flames were seen shooting out of the north side of the second floor.

Bud Malchow opened the store in 1945. He was manager of a Gambles store in Aberdeen in the 1930s and was eventually relocated to Minneapolis. Malchow's son, Tom, became involved in the business in 1969 and Tom's son, Mark, joined the company in 2002. It is one of Aberdeen's oldest businesses.