North Carolina Republicans return for session likely end

The North Carolina General Assembly could soon be done wrestling with legislation this year, but that doesn't mean they'll pin down a broad budget law or path forward on Medicaid expansion.

Lawmakers return Monday following a 10-day break. Senate leader Phil Berger says his chamber will be done with regular business by Oct. 31. House Speaker Tim Moore hasn't committed publicly to that date, but it's clear the end is near.

This year's session began nine months ago and by tradition was supposed to finish in July. But a budget stalemate between Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper hasn't been resolved. GOP lawmakers lack veto-proof majorities but wouldn't give in.

Republicans still have decisions on several other bills or vetoes unrelated to the budget before they go home.