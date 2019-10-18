Trump taps Perry deputy to replace him at Energy Department

FILE - In this May 30, 2019, file photo, Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks at an energy summit in Salt Lake City. A business executive Perry recommended as an adviser to Ukraine’s government exaggerated his military credentials, according to veterans who examined his record. Robert Joseph Bensh claimed to have been a member of the U.S. military’s most elite units: Army Rangers, Special Forces and Delta Force. But a summary of his military career shows he spent less than five years in uniform, almost all of it with the Army National Guard. AP Photo

President Donald Trump says he is nominating a deputy to Energy Secretary Rick Perry to replace him in the top job at the Energy Department.

Trump tweeted Friday that Dan Brouillette's experience in the area is "unparalleled" and calls him a "total professional."

Trump is also praising Perry, who plans to leave the Energy Department at the end of the year.

Perry's departure comes as he is under scrutiny over the role he played in the president's dealings with Ukraine, the focus of an ongoing impeachment inquiry.