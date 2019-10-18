Opioid negotiations fail to produce deal just before trial

Negotiations aimed at reaching a major settlement in the nation's opioid litigation have reached an impasse.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said late Friday that local governments that are suing drug companies did not accept a deal worth $48 billion in cash, treatment drugs and services.

Stein and three other attorneys general led the talks on behalf of the states. The attorneys general themselves and top officials with some drugmakers and distributors met Friday in federal court in Cleveland.

Paul Farrell, a lead lawyer for the local governments, told The Associated Press that one hang-up was the states' desire to be in charge of dividing the money.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Talks can continue, but the first federal trial on the crisis is scheduled to open on Monday.