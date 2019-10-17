Love Disney? Looking to pursue a career in movie watching? This job might be for you

This might be the best job ever.

To celebrate the Nov. 12 launch of Disney+, Reviews.org is hiring up to five people to watch movies. No catch, just movies — a lot, a lot of movies.

The lucky five will be paid $1,000 and get a free, one-year subscription to Disney+ if they agree to watch 30 movies in 30 days. Of course they’ll have options — the new streaming platform will have everything from “Star Wars: A New Hope” to “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to “Black Panther.” Full episodes of their favorite Disney show will count as well.

In addition to the subscription and extra cash, the review website will send winners a Disney-themed movie-watching kit complete with popcorn, mugs and a blanket to last the next 30 days. All that’s missing is a new comfy couch.

Don’t get too excited — there are some strict requirements. Per the website, applicants must be 18 or older, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident and “swift as a coursing river, with all the force of a great typhoon.” If you’re a movie buff, you should get it. Contestants must also submit a video review of their favorite Disney movie.

Think you have what it takes? Click here to submit an application.