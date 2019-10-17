Board OKs new bonds to expand Ocean City Convention Center

A Maryland board has approved the Maryland Stadium Authority's authorization to issue new bonds for an expansion of the Ocean City Convention Center.

The Board of Public Works on Wednesday also approved MSA's authorization to structure financing terms for the project.

Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, who represents Ocean City, says the facility has long been an important economic driver for the city and the state.

The expansion is set to create more than 600 jobs and bring in over $60 million to the state.

Carozza sponsored a bill to authorize the MSA to issue $24.5 million in bonds for the expansion.

Groundbreaking is set for April 2020, with a completion date of December 2021.