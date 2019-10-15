Grains mixed, livestock higher

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was off 2 cents at $5.08 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 3.80 cents at $3.9340 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .40 cent at $2.9540 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose .80 cent at 9.3940 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .70 cent at $1.1082 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .73 cent at $1.4555 a pound; Dec. lean hogs gained 7.90 cents at .7082 a pound.