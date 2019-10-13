Power outage in West Valley delays printing of 3 newspapers

A power outage in Utah is keeping print subscribers of three newspapers from reading the Sunday print editions.

Officials with Newspaper Agency Corp. say a blown transformer knocked out power to the print facility in West Valley on Saturday night.

Sunday print editions of the three newspapers will now be delivered to subscribers on Monday.

Rocky Mountain Power was unable to clarify what failed in the transformer, but the utility restored power to the printing press Sunday morning after crews worked on the problem through the night.

The Tribune and Deseret News have shared printing facilities under a long-standing joint operating agreement between the two Salt Lake City-based newspapers.